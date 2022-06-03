TravelCenters of America's Founder Reflects on Company's Start

WESTLAKE, Ohio — As TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) celebrates its 50th anniversary, the company is looking forward while staying true to its roots.

TA CEO Jon Pertchik recently visited with company founder Phil Saunders in upstate New York to reflect on the company's vision, both past and present.

"The oil companies were building traditional gas stations, but nobody was building truck stops," Saunders explained.

And as Pertchik pointed out, oil companies were not thinking about what the professional drivers needed or wanted. That's where Saunders came in.

According to TA's founder, his passion for the business started in Rochester, N.Y., where he worked at a service station.

"I was working the fuel counter. I would pump the fuel; I would change the tires in the garage. I was doing a little bit of everything," Saunders said, adding he got to know the drivers personally.

His first step into the travel center space began in Ashland, Va. — a midway point on a professional driver's route from the south to upstate New York. Originally developed with a truck stop in mind, Saunders changed the concept to a travel center to appeal to the broader motoring public.

TravelCenters of America, according to Saunders, is his greatest accomplishment.