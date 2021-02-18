TravelCenters of America's TA Express Brand Is Headed to California

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) has signed a new franchise agreement to bring a TA Express site to California. Located in Baker on Interstate 15, exit 221, the new TA Express is expected to open later in 2021.

TA expects five other franchised TA Express sites to open in California over the next year. They will be located in Bakersfield, Grenada, Newberry Springs, Olancha and Rosemond.

"TA continues to meet the needs of our professional drivers and families by expanding our network where travelers are traveling, including in locations like Baker, California. In that area, and many others, sufficient land to provide for a more expansive traditional TA does not exist," said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. "Fortunately, our TA Express model allows us to provide full services and abundant parking that allow guests to refresh, refuel and repair."

In total, TA expects to open more than 20 franchised travel centers this year in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. The company is currently negotiating franchise agreements for 20-plus additional travel centers across the United States and has more than 80 other potential franchise agreements in the pipeline.

The average TA Express site occupies 10.5 acres of land and contains parking for approximately 75 trucks and 55 cars. All TA Express locations have a travel store, quick-serve dining areas, multiple fueling positions and offer drivers the ability to earn and redeem points through the UltraONE loyalty program.

Based in Westlake, TA is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. It has more than 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. TA operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.