TravelCenters of America's TA Express Format Expands to Another State

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) opened its first TA Express in Pennsylvania.

Located in Ronks, in Lancaster County's Amish Country, the TA Express is a franchised site formerly known as Lancaster Travel Plaza.

The location places TA Express Ronks in an area visited by thousands of tourists annually, with a variety of attractions including covered bridges, hiking trails, restaurants and art galleries. Situated on Lincoln Highway East, the site is accessible by travelers heading through Harrisburg, the state's capital, to beaches on the east coast of the United States, according to TA.

"We anticipate more traffic in our travel centers as families start to take road trips again after the long pandemic," said Dave Raco, vice president of franchising. "The TA Express in Ronks is strategically located in a place where our services are needed; it offers a quick, clean and convenient option for all travelers as they visit Lancaster County and drive along this popular route."

The amenities at TA Express Ronks include:

Subway and Champs Chicken dining options;

Convenience store;

Six fueling positions with diesel exhaust fluid on all lanes;

Four gasoline fueling lanes;

30 truck parking spaces;

12 car parking spaces;

Two private showers; and

Laundry facilities.

Professional drivers will also receive the benefits of TA's UltraONE loyalty program and other services.

Pennsylvania's first TA Express joins Westlake-based TA's total nationwide network of 274 travel centers, including 41 franchised locations. Network growth is a key component of TA's transformation and TA is focused on franchising to expand its footprint.

Westlake-based TA's network operates principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. It also operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.