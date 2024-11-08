​​TravelCenters Honored as Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America (TA), part of the bp portfolio, was named a 2024 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women in Trucking Association (WIT).

The Westlake-based chain was lauded for its efforts in the following areas:

• Providing a culture supportive of gender diversity

• Flexible hours and work requirements to accommodate family and life balance

• Competitive compensation and benefits

• Training and continued professional development

• Career advancement opportunities

"We're honored to be recognized by WIT as a 'Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation' and appreciate being awarded for the work we’re doing to foster greater gender diversity and an inclusive work environment where women have the resources they need to succeed both personally and professionally in the transportation industry," said Debi Boffa, TA CEO.