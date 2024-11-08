TravelCenters Honored as Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation
"I am immensely proud of the women who work at TravelCenters of America as they are an integral part of our team, our vision and our future," she continued. "Thank you, Women in Trucking, for this award and your incredible support of women in the industry and providing a great platform with many opportunities for women and their allies to support women in this industry."
According to TravelCenters, women make up 43% of its workforce, and nearly 30% of the company's senior leadership positions are held by women.
Additionally, TA fosters an environment of engagement, the company stated. TA's Women's Resource Group focuses on building an inclusive community offering development, resources, networking and mentoring.
TA also has a Women's Safety Advisory Panel focused on creating safer environments for women guests and team members, which in turn will make sites safer for everyone, regardless of gender, Boffa recently told Convenience Store News.
TA is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Founded in 1972, TA's nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in more than 300 locations in 44 states.