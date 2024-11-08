 Skip to main content

​​TravelCenters Honored as Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation

The chain was lauded for providing a culture supportive of gender diversity and continued professional development for women.
Danielle Romano
TA_Women in Trucking Award 2024
Women make up 43% of TA's workforce.

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America (TA), part of the bp portfolio, was named a 2024 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). 

The Westlake-based chain was lauded for its efforts in the following areas:

• Providing a culture supportive of gender diversity
• Flexible hours and work requirements to accommodate family and life balance
• Competitive compensation and benefits
• Training and continued professional development
• Career advancement opportunities

"We're honored to be recognized by WIT as a 'Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation' and appreciate being awarded for the work we’re doing to foster greater gender diversity and an inclusive work environment where women have the resources they need to succeed both personally and professionally in the transportation industry," said Debi Boffa, TA CEO. 

"I am immensely proud of the women who work at TravelCenters of America as they are an integral part of our team, our vision and our future," she continued. "Thank you, Women in Trucking, for this award and your incredible support of women in the industry and providing a great platform with many opportunities for women and their allies to support women in this industry."

According to TravelCenters, women make up 43% of its workforce, and nearly 30% of the company's senior leadership positions are held by women. 

Additionally, TA fosters an environment of engagement, the company stated. TA's Women's Resource Group focuses on building an inclusive community offering development, resources, networking and mentoring.

TA also has a Women's Safety Advisory Panel focused on creating safer environments for women guests and team members, which in turn will make sites safer for everyone, regardless of gender, Boffa recently told Convenience Store News

TA is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Founded in 1972, TA's nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in more than 300 locations in 44 states. 

