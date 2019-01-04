TravelCenters' Quaker Steak & Lube Restaurants Launch Rewards Program

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America LLC's (TA) Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant brand is launching a new rewards program, Revved-Up Rewards, which allows customers to earn loyalty points that are redeemable for menu items and a variety of other perks earned at certain point thresholds.

Revved-Up Rewards members will earn one point for every dollar spent on food and non-alcoholic beverages. Earned points round up, making a $1 purchase equal to one point, while a $1.51 purchase equals two points. For every 200 points they earn, customers receive a free entrée, which is automatically added to their account.

Along with their free entrée, Revved-Up Rewards members will unlock a 60 MPH Reward once they initially reach the 60-point mark. This adds a free appetizer to their account and unlocks additional benefits, including a free dessert on their birthday and 15 bonus points on their half birthday.

"We are excited to be able to offer this program and reward our loyal guests," said Vice President Bruce Lane. "Quaker Steak & Lube could not exist without the support of our loyal customers. Whether a family that comes in twice a month or a guest who comes in twice a week after work, Revved-Up Rewards ensures every Quaker Steak visitor is celebrated."

There is no limit on the number of free entrées Revved-Up Rewards members can earn, and there is no limit on redemptions. If a customer has multiple free entrées on their account, they can redeem them all at the same time.

Members can also enjoy benefits such as being the first to know about new offerings, limited-time offers, holiday specials and more.

Customers can present either a rewards card or their phone number to a server to earn points and redeem rewards.

Quaker Steak & Lube restaurant goers can sign up online at www.thelube.com/rewards or on the new mobile app that is launching simultaneously with Revved-Up Rewards. The Revved-Up Rewards mobile app is available for both Apple and Android devices and lets users:

Register and access rewards balances;

View the complete Quaker Steak & Lube menu;

Place an online order;

Order bottled sauces, seasonings and apparel; and

Submit feedback.

Additionally, the app provides answers to frequently asked questions and provides locations of nearby Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants based on the phone's GPS function.

Quaker Steak & Lube is owned, operated and franchised by TravelCenters of America.

A division of TravelCenters of America, TA Restaurant Group includes nearly 650 quick-service and full-service restaurants. The Quaker Steak & Lube brand includes 43 locations in 12 states across the United States.

Based in Westlake, TravelCenters of America conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.