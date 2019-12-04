TravelCenters Signs Exclusive ATM Pact With CORD Financial

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America LC (TA) tapped CORD Financial Services LLC as its exclusive ATM solutions provider.

As part of the multi-year agreement, CORD will provide ATM solutions to all TA locations, in addition to TA's Petro Stopping Centers, TA Express, and Quaker Steak and Lube locations.

"TravelCenters of America has had a long-standing reputation as being a best-in-class operator, and we are honored to have been awarded this business," CORD Financial Services President Kenneth Gilbert said. "Our commitment to the convenience retail industry is really gaining traction, and we look forward to delivering the same solutions, experience, and profitability to TA that all of our customers experience."

CORD is currently in the final stage of completing the rollout of its turnkey ATM solution across 490-plus machines in 247 locations.

Based in Temple, Texas, CORD Financial's ATM solutions include: full-service ATM placements, cash management, transaction processing, ATM sales, parts, supplies, merchant services, and 24/7 customer and technical support.

Westlake-based TA operates in 43 states and Canada.