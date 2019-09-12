TravelCenters' TA Express Brand Is Coming to Kansas

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. is bringing its TA Express banner to a new state.

The company signed a franchise agreement with Moussa Sobaiti to open a TA Express in Edgerton, Kan. A newly constructed building will sit on 12 acres located on Interstate 35, Exit 205.

"We're pleased to partner with Sobaiti and have the opportunity to bring our TA Express brand to Kansas," said Barry Richards, president and chief operating officer of TA. "This site will provide travelers in the eastern portion of the state another place with the services and amenities they're looking for while away from home."

The TA Express is expected to open mid-2020.

"I couldn't be happier about franchising with the top travel center in America," Sobaiti added. "As part of TA, I can serve more people and offer customers many more options as they travel."

Westlake-based TravelCenters of America's portfolio comprises more than 260 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.