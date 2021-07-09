Tri Star Energy Acquires Southern Traders C-store Chain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tri Star Energy is expanding its footprint in Alabama with the acquisition of Herndon Oil Corp.

The deal includes Abbeville, Ala.-based Herndon Oil's Shell-branded fuel distribution operations and its 13 Southern Traders convenience stores.

"Herndon Oil is a well-established company whose reputation and core values align nicely with ours. They have great locations, many in areas where we do not currently operate," said Tri Star Energy CEO Steve Hostetter. "Our combined companies will feature some of the best programs and operators in our region, allowing us to continue to grow and build the brand in the future."

Corner Capital exclusively advised Herndon Oil throughout the acquisition. The purchase price and terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, Nashville-based Tri Star Energy owns and operates the Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience banners and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 14 states. It also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, including locations throughout middle Tennessee and north Alabama.