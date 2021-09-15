Tri Star Energy Grows Alabama Footprint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tri Star Energy celebrated the grand opening of its third Twice Daily convenience store and White Bison Coffee in the north Alabama market with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 14.

Located at 8426 Hwy 72 W. in Madison, the hybrid store combines convenience goods with artisan coffee beverages and a fresh, handcrafted café menu.

"We were welcomed with open arms when we first debuted our brand in this market, and it feels wonderful to continue expanding in the great state of Alabama," said Tri Star Energy CEO Steve Hostetter. "The quality and convenience of the pairing of Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee are here to satisfy our guests' needs, and we look forward to serving the area at our new store."

Among Twice Daily's premium offerings are:

Grab-and-go snacks, including organic brands, as well as a selection of staple groceries;

Handmade and healthy options, including fruits, sandwiches, salads and snacks, are available inside a fresh daily case;

Doughnuts and pastries;

Freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches; and

An extensive beer cave featuring local and craft beers.

The White Bison Coffee concept offers expertly roasted, handcrafted specialty coffee drinks, featuring drip coffee; single-origin pour-over coffees; cold brew; nitro coffee; hot and cold espresso beverages; seasonal drinks and more.

Other options include freshly baked pastries and handmade breakfast and lunch items, such as sandwiches, salads and Bistro snack boxes.

The new store has a drive-thru window for White Bison Coffee, allowing customers to get their daily java without leaving the car.

To commemorate the grand opening, Twice Daily donated trees to Madison Parks and Recreation through its Twice Day Thrive program and White Bison Coffee provided a monetary donation to the local Salvation Army chapter.

The company plans to open another Alabama location at 2000 Winchester Rd NE in Huntsville later this year.

Founded in 2000, Nashville-based Tri Star Energy owns and operates the Twice Daily and Sudden Service convenience banners and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 14 states. It also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, including locations throughout middle Tennessee and north Alabama.