Truckstops & Travel Plazas Remain Open to Serve the Need of Truckers Transporting Goods

"Truck drivers are depending on truckstops and travel centers as they deliver food and life-saving supplies. Our members are committed to doing their part during the nation's response to this emergency," said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings. "As the nation confronts the coronavirus outbreak, the country's travel centers and truckstops are committed to remaining open and serving America's drivers. Fuel retailers are 'essential' businesses that must remain open even if other 'nonessential' businesses are forced to close."

Although some states have ordered the closing of sit-down restaurants, travel plazas and truckstops offer many food options, including quick-serve food and healthy grab-and-go options. Even where restaurants are prohibited from offering sit-down table service, travel centers are converting those restaurants to allow for take-out options.

"In these difficult times it is essential that the American people can count on the nation's professional truck drivers to continue delivering food and other essential products to communities throughout the country," Mullings continued. "The truckstop and travel center industry is committed to continuing to play the important role of feeding and fueling truck drivers."

In a letter to Mullings, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said it recognizes the integral role that travel centers and truckstops play in the nation's supply chain.

"In the coming weeks and months, it will be critical that these businesses remain open, 24 hours per day, providing America's truck drivers with fuel, food, showers, repair services and opportunities to rest," wrote Jim Mullen, acting administrator. "The continuing operations of America’s truckstops will enable truck drivers to confidently transport essential goods, such as food and medical supplies, throughout the country."

Here is what other travel center and truckstop operators are doing to fulfill this mission:

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

In addition to cleaning protocols, Love's removed self-serve condiment stations and is offering pre-packaged condiments.