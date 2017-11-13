Turkey Hill Begins Beer & Wine Sales in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. — Turkey Hill Minit Markets has added beer and wine sales to its first convenience store.

The store, located at 726 North 15th St. in Allentown, Pa., now offers a wide selection of domestic and imported beers, along with Pennsylvania wines.

The company is also preparing to add beer and wine sales at other select Turkey Hill stores in the state.

"We're excited to launch beer and wine in Allentown and look forward to expanding this offering in other locations soon," said Kim Hoffert, public relations manager for Turkey Hill.

Along with beer and wine, the store features Turkey Hill's full line of foodservice offerings, which can be ordered from a touchscreen menu and include freshly prepared burgers, fries, pizza, sandwiches, salads and more. Customers can choose between grab-and-go, or a meal eaten in the 30-seat dining area.

Lancaster-based Turkey Hill operates 270 stores and counting in Pennsylvania, Indiana and Ohio. Turkey Hill Minit Markets is one of five convenience store divisions in the United States operated by The Kroger Co.