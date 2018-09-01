Turkey Hill Makes Several Enhancements Around Store Security

LANCASTER, Pa. —Turkey Hill Minit Markets is implementing multiple security-related measures to enhance safety for customers and employees.

These include increasing the amount of outdoor lighting and adjusting window signage to make it easier to view store exteriors from the inside, reported 69 News.

"Our primary focus is on doing everything we can to create safe, convenient environments that the individuals and families we serve can count on 24/7 for the fuel, food and beverage items, and other merchandise they need," stated Matt Dorgan, division asset protection manager for Turkey Hill.

The convenience store chain is also providing ongoing security training to employees and deploying a variety of behavioral and technology-based tools in order to deter, prevent and detect crime and illicit activity in and around Turkey Hill stores.

"Obviously, we are limited in how much detail we can share, but as a result of these efforts, law enforcement has increased apprehensions and we've been able to collect information that folds right back into more-effective prevention," Dorgan said.

Lancaster-based Turkey Hill operates 270 stores and counting in Pennsylvania, Indiana and Ohio. Turkey Hill Minit Markets is one of five convenience store divisions in the United States operated by The Kroger Co.