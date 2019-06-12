Turning Convenience Retail's EMV Mandates Into Opportunity

In less than a year, convenience stores and gas stations will need to be EMV compliant or risk being on the hook for substantial chargeback fees.

But EMV compliance is about more than just avoiding fees. Savvy retailers view it as an opportunity to reinvent the shopping experience and uncover new revenue opportunities while simultaneously increasing their fraud preparedness.

To uncover how retailers can best prepare for the fast-approaching EMV mandate, NCR convenience and fuel product management leader Ernie Floyd sat down with Convenience Store News' sister publication RIS for an exclusive Q&A on the topic.

RIS: Why is it critical for convenience stores and gas stations to invest in EMV compliance? How can technology help?

Floyd: Credit card fraud at gas pumps is increasing. Card issuers lose an estimated $400 million per year on fraudulent mag stripe transactions. But after October 2020, that liability shifts to retailers who are much less able to absorb that cost. EMV is our best current technology for ensuring the card in use is an authentic card. By supporting EMV at the pump, retailers can avoid the liability of fraudulent card transactions, keep transaction costs under control, and protect their brand.

RIS: How should retailers think about ROI for EMV compliance?

Floyd: EMV compliance is sometimes viewed as an “insurance” against fraud. But by also implementing a consumer engagement platform with EMV, retailers can transform it into an opportunity to drive revenue. Personalized offers at the pump bring customers into the store for higher-margin purchases. Or customers can place a foodservice order at the pump and pickup in the store when they’re done fueling. A customer in-store is an opportunity to sell more. So, include both the revenue opportunities and the cost avoidance items in your ROI model.