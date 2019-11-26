How Convenience Retail Can Meet Fast-Approaching EMV Mandates

Although EMV compliance deadlines officially went into effect in October 2015, convenience stores and gas stations have been given an extension to comply due to technological, regulatory and infrastructure challenges. Now, come October 2020, those retailers need to catch up before the shift of liability falls on their shoulders. This becomes especially challenging at the gas pump, where card skimming is a burden on security.

Taking a step back to August this year, the U.S. Payments Forum released its market snapshot showing the state of EMV chip adoption in the United States. The report showed that the technology is now well-established in the U.S. with 63% of in-store payment terminals being chip-enabled, and 68% of total transactions being chip-on-chip.