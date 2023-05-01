TWIC Talk: Breaking Down Barriers Through Mentorship

For the past 10 years, Convenience Store News’ Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) program has recognized the integral role women play in the convenience store industry. But there is still more work to be done to truly create a diverse, inclusive and equitable c-store industry where all people have the opportunity to advance and grow their careers.



Join Convenience Store News and Altria Group Distribution Co. as they present a unique, virtual discussion around the need to break down barriers in the workplace for members of diverse populations and create pathways for all employees to feel valued, listened to and supported.



Employees have more power today than they’ve ever had given the ongoing labor shortage, and they want an employer that supports their goals and provides opportunities for professional development and career advancement. Mentorship can help organizations attract and retain talent, keep team members engaged, and help new employees hit the ground running — all while bringing together people from different racial and cultural backgrounds, belief systems, orientations, and age groups.



This special TWIC Talk event will provide attendees with valuable insights and best practices to take back to their organizations and make our workplaces more diverse and empowered.





The Top Women in Convenience program is part of The Convenience Inclusion Initiative, a Convenience Store News platform that champions a modern-day convenience store industry where current and emerging leaders foster an inclusive work culture that celebrates differences, allows team members to bring their whole selves to work, and enables companies to benefit from diversity of thought and background.