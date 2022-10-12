TWIC Talk: Empowering a Companywide Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion

For the past nine years, Convenience Store News’ Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) program has recognized the integral role women play in the convenience store industry.

Join Convenience Store News and Altria Group Distribution Co. as they present a unique, virtual discussion around the important issues of eliminating barriers in the workplace for members of diverse populations and paving the path today for emerging leaders in the industry.

During this one-hour webcast, a panel of c-store industry leaders will discuss such topics as:

Creating a culture that empowers a companywide commitment to diversity and inclusion

Utilizing employee resource groups

Ensuring the culture change reaches both the corporate & store levels

Measuring your progress

Communicating your achievements internally & externally

This special TWIC Talk event will provide attendees with valuable insights and best practices to take back to their organizations and make our workplaces more diverse and empowered.