10/12/2022
TWIC Talk: Empowering a Companywide Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion
Tuesday, October 25th 2022 at 2pm ET
For the past nine years, Convenience Store News’ Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) program has recognized the integral role women play in the convenience store industry.
Join Convenience Store News and Altria Group Distribution Co. as they present a unique, virtual discussion around the important issues of eliminating barriers in the workplace for members of diverse populations and paving the path today for emerging leaders in the industry.
During this one-hour webcast, a panel of c-store industry leaders will discuss such topics as:
- Creating a culture that empowers a companywide commitment to diversity and inclusion
- Utilizing employee resource groups
- Ensuring the culture change reaches both the corporate & store levels
- Measuring your progress
- Communicating your achievements internally & externally
This special TWIC Talk event will provide attendees with valuable insights and best practices to take back to their organizations and make our workplaces more diverse and empowered.