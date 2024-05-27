TWIC TALK: Paving Your Own Way to Career Advancement

According to the 2024 "Women at Work" poll from CNBC and SurveyMonkey, just 20% of women said their career has advanced since March 2023 and just 39% said their salary is higher now than it was then (down from 44% who said the same a year ago). This is not because of a lack of ambition, however, as nearly every woman who responded to the 2024 survey said she is either very ambitious (48%) or somewhat ambitious (40%).



While there are steps organizations can take to help bridge this gap — creating career development and mentorship programs among them — there are also ways women can take control of their own career paths.



In this one-hour webcast, we will discuss how women can invest in themselves, build beneficial relationships, self-advocate and establish themselves as leaders, ultimately advancing their careers and getting the job they desire.