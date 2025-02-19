Twice Daily Hits Milestone in Fight Against Hunger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tri Star Energy, the parent company of Twice Daily convenience stores, recently celebrated its five-year partnership milestone with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

According to the chain, the funds raised for the organization over these five years have resulted in 314,800 meals for food-insecure Middle and West Tennessee residents.

Most recently, Twice Daily joined Second Harvest's "Power of ONE" campaign by selling Power of ONE icons in store. Each icon provided four meals for those in need. To celebrate the funds raised during this campaign, Twice Daily presented Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee with a check for more than $14,000.

In addition to monetary donations, Twice Daily has also provided numerous volunteer opportunities for employees throughout the partnership and continues to offer service hours through different initiatives during the year.

