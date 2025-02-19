Twice Daily Hits Milestone in Fight Against Hunger
"Volunteering connects you with other members of the community looking to make an impact on the organization and, in some small way, with the people who benefit from your volunteer efforts," said Dawn Boulanger, vice president of marketing for Tri Star Energy/Twice Daily. "This longstanding partnership has been fruitful for our team members and has given us a way to give back to the community we all love."
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Second Harvest implements sustainable solutions to food insecurity through a strategically selected network of more than 600 partners across 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee.
"Our partnership with Twice Daily over the past five years has been a testament to the power of community," said Nancy Keil, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. "The funds and volunteer hours they've contributed have provided hundreds of thousands of meals to our neighbors in need, bringing hope and nourishment to families across Middle and West Tennessee. We are incredibly grateful for their continued commitment to fighting hunger."
Headquartered in Nashville, Tri Star Energy was founded in 2000. It owns the Twice Daily, Sudden Service, Southern Traders and Little General convenience store brands, and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 18 states.
The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, including locations throughout Middle Tennessee and North Alabama.