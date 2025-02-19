 Skip to main content

Twice Daily Hits Milestone in Fight Against Hunger

Funds raised in the past five years for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee have resulted in 314,800 meals for food-insecure residents.
Danielle Romano
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tri Star Energy, the parent company of Twice Daily convenience stores, recently celebrated its five-year partnership milestone with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. 

According to the chain, the funds raised for the organization over these five years have resulted in 314,800 meals for food-insecure Middle and West Tennessee residents. 

Most recently, Twice Daily joined Second Harvest's "Power of ONE" campaign by selling Power of ONE icons in store. Each icon provided four meals for those in need. To celebrate the funds raised during this campaign, Twice Daily presented Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee with a check for more than $14,000.

In addition to monetary donations, Twice Daily has also provided numerous volunteer opportunities for employees throughout the partnership and continues to offer service hours through different initiatives during the year.

"Volunteering connects you with other members of the community looking to make an impact on the organization and, in some small way, with the people who benefit from your volunteer efforts," said Dawn Boulanger, vice president of marketing for Tri Star Energy/Twice Daily. "This longstanding partnership has been fruitful for our team members and has given us a way to give back to the community we all love."

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Second Harvest implements sustainable solutions to food insecurity through a strategically selected network of more than 600 partners across 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. 

"Our partnership with Twice Daily over the past five years has been a testament to the power of community," said Nancy Keil, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. "The funds and volunteer hours they've contributed have provided hundreds of thousands of meals to our neighbors in need, bringing hope and nourishment to families across Middle and West Tennessee. We are incredibly grateful for their continued commitment to fighting hunger."

Headquartered in Nashville, Tri Star Energy was founded in 2000. It owns the Twice Daily, Sudden Service, Southern Traders and Little General convenience store brands, and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 18 states. 

The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, including locations throughout Middle Tennessee and North Alabama. 

