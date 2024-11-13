Twice Daily & White Bison Coffee Add 24/7 Delivery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tri Star Energy, parent company of Twice Daily convenience stores and White Bison Coffee, now offers 24/7 delivery through the brands' mobile apps and by partnering with on-demand delivery platform DoorDash.

The new service will allow guests throughout the two chains' middle Tennessee and north Alabama footprints to order goods directly from their smartphones.

"We are thrilled to bring an added layer of convenience to our valued guests," said Tri Star Energy Director of Marketing Eric Rush. "There are times when our guests are craving something from Twice Daily and White Bison but can't make it to us. Now they don’t have to worry, we will come to them. This allows us to extend our reach and allow our guests to have their favorite products delivered right to their doorstep."