Twice Daily & White Bison Coffee Add 24/7 Delivery
The delivery service works in conjunction with Twice Daily's made-to-order menu, which was initially launched throughout its store network in October of 2023. The customized options of subs, sandwiches, breakfast and snacks allow guests to personalize their food just how they like it and can now be delivered fresh directly to them.
Twice Daily previously refreshed its loyalty app in early 2023, expanding it to include a customizable interface that could be instantaneously updated without having to update the app itself; a rewards catalog to let guests track and manage their rewards progress; mobile ordering; and special deals. Its subsequent expansion alongside the launch of the Made to Order program led to a 225% increase in sales and 55% monthly lift in orders.
Twice Daily has served middle Tennessee communities since 2011 and expanded to the north Alabama market in 2019.
Founded in 2017, White Bison Coffee offers specialty coffee and a curated café menu featuring a range of beverages from pour-over coffee and nitro cold brew to fine hot teas. Guests can also enjoy fresh pastries and flavorful breakfast and lunch items, including sandwiches, salads and wraps.
Founded in 2000, Nashville-based Tri Star Energy owns and operates Twice Daily, Sudden Service, Southern Traders, Little General and Maverick Quick Shop convenience stores, and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 17 states. The company also owns 15 White Bison Coffee locations in the middle Tennessee area, including standalone locations in the Nations and 12th Avenue South areas of Nashville and four locations in the north Alabama market.