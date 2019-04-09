Twice Daily Will Help Make Music Festival 100% Carbon Neutral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Twice Daily is teaming up with the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival to reduce the event's carbon footprint.

Through Twice Daily Thrive, the convenience store retailer's reduced emissions program, carbon emissions generated from the two-day festival will be measured and negative impacts on the environment will be neutralized through investments in certified carbon offset projects.

To date, the Twice Daily Thrive program has planted more than 14,500 trees in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. With the latest pact, the program will make the Pilgrimage Festival a greener, earth-friendly experience for all, the companies said.

"We are proud to make Pilgrimage Festival more sustainable through this partnership with the Twice Daily Thrive program. Preserving our environment for future generations to enjoy is a responsibility we all need to contribute toward," said Kevin Griffin, event founder. "And because the rolling Tennessee hills where the event is held is such a special place, it is serendipitous for us to partner with a local company with such a deep dedication to serving Middle Tennessee."

Twice Daily Thrive will track emissions by measuring energy usage throughout all areas of the festival, including fuel and energy usage via generators, foot traffic and lights, and in turn, make investments in certified carbon-offset projects, like reforestation, wildlife protection and renewable energy initiatives.

"Our partnership with Pilgrimage Festival naturally supports our commitment to community," said Dawn Boulanger, Twice Daily vice president of marketing. "We are excited to be able to extend our Thrive program's impact by not just reducing the tailpipe emissions from our customers but helping to reduce the carbon emissions generated from all attendees of the two-day festival."



The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival takes place Sept. 21-22 at The Park at Harlinsdale in historic downtown Franklin.



Nashville-based Twice Daily is locally owned and operated by Tri Star Energy. Tri Star Energy tied for No. 73 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100.