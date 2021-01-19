Two C-store Chains Earn Spots on Glassdoor Best Places to Work List

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience channel continues to rank among the top retail companies to work for, with Glassdoor calling out two chains.

Kwik Trip Inc. and QuikTrip Corp. earned a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2021. The Employees' Choice Award is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor.

Coming in at No. 79, La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip is a family-owned company operating more than 700 convenience stores and also produces more than 80 percent of the products featured in its stores supplied by its own commissary, bakery, dairy and distribution center located in La Crosse.

"We take our culture at Kwik Trip very seriously and always want to be known as a great place to work," said Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow. "We are delighted that the comments on Glassdoor were so positive that Kwik Trip is now in the national spotlight for being a top workplace. This is quite an achievement."

Based in Tulsa, Okla., QuikTrip ranked No. 100 on the Best Places to Work in 2021 ranking. The c-store operator appeared on the list in 2018 (No. 86), 2017 (No. 48), 2016 (No. 24), 2015 (No. 21) and 2011 (No. 13). It operates more 580 c-stores across the central United States.

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between Oct. 22, 2019 and Oct. 19, 2020. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the eight workplace attributes: overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook.

Click here the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2021.

Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 1.3 million companies located in more than 190 countries.