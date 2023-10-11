Two C-store Retailers Rank Among Top 10 Franchise Brands

NATIONAL REPORT — Some of the highest-performing convenience store chains are leaders not only in their channel but in franchise retail as a whole.

7-Eleven Inc. and Circle K ranked in the top 10 of the latest Franchise TimesTop 400 list.

The exclusive annual list ranks the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available, according to the publication.

7-Eleven ranked No. 2 on the list, just behind McDonald's, with $93.5 billion in annual sales, down 1.7 percent from the prior year, and 84,601 units, up 7.2 percent.

Circle K ranked No. 9 on the list with $16.8 billion in annual sales, up 10.7 percent from the prior year, and 12,180 units, up 9.2 percent.

The remaining top 10 franchises included KFC, Burger King, Ace Hardware, Chick-fil-A, Subway, Domino's and Taco Bell.

Overall, the 10 largest franchised brands gained $10.4 billion in sales in 2022, an increase of 2.8 percent over the prior year. These franchises now account for more than $378 billion in annual sales. McDonald's remains the top franchise by a sizeable margin with $118.2 billion in annual sales.

"Major restaurant brands including McDonald's, Burger King, Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell all experienced sizable sales gains in 2022 while others, including KFC, Domino's and Pizza Hut, all saw slight slips," said Franchise Times Editor-in-Chief Laura Michaels. "Restaurants collectively grew sales 5.6 percent last year, with challenger chicken concepts such as Popeyes and Slim Chickens also seeing notable unit growth."

Within the restaurant category, total sales for delivery-focused pizza brands decreased 0.3 percent to $43.4 billion following several years of pandemic-related boosts, the magazine reported.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. 7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Circle K is the global banner of Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which 10,900 offer road transportation with fuel.It is No. 2 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.