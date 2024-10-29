Two Convenience Retailers Recognized Among Best Workplaces for Women

The survey enables employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization's culture by responding to 60 statements on a five-point scale and answering two open-ended questions.

Greenville-based Spinx has 1,688 U.S.-based employees.

"Spinx is unique in many ways but I think the one that stands out most is the opportunity and possibility that is presented to each and every one of us," said one surveyed employee. "This organization allows its people to grow and they want us to succeed. We are pushed to chase after our goals and are shown that anything is possible."

Altoona-based Sheetz has 24,873 U.S.-based employees.

"Sheetz has been a great place to work," one survey participant said. "Their dedication to growth gives way to more opportunities for their employees to grow with them. Sheetz is dedicated to the people and the communities they conduct business in. This has been one of the best companies I have worked for."

Great Place To Work found that at the Best Workplaces for Women:

91% of women want to work at their company for a long time, a 49% increase over women at typical workplaces;

90% say people give extra to get the job done, a 53% increase over women at typical workplaces; and

87% feel their work has meaning, a 55% increase over women at typical workplaces.

The full Best Workplaces For Women 2024 list is available here.

Great Place To Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.