Two U.S. C-store Chains Place Among Top Global Foodservice Programs

For the first-of-its-kind competition, Insight Research, along with Invenco by Gilbarco Veeder-Root, invited leading convenience retailers from around the world to participate. Supported by The Moseley Group and sponsored by The Coca-Cola Co., the search for excellence involved the contributions of many, Invenco said.

In its entry, Dash In, which operates 55-plus c-stores throughout Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, highlighted its "Concierge Service" and focus on freshly made food using high-quality ingredients, the Chantilly store's open kitchen that stands out as the location's centerpiece, and the brand's commitment to Genuine Care through both human and digital interaction.

"The most fulfilling thing for me is that I get to talk to guests who really enjoy coming to the store," stated a team member from Dash In's dedicated Concierge Service. "They're not used to being waited on and so they're often totally shocked by the level of service — it makes them want to come back."

In its submission for its Rutter's No. 107 store, the retailer focused on its innovative foodservice program, which the chain called "the heart of Rutter's," as well as the "Made For You" initiative that is designed to provide customers with the ultimate in personalized dining experiences.

"Our unique approach to our food service program has cultivated a highly loyal customer base," the company said. "They trust that the quality at Rutter's is unmatched by our competitors, and that we take all the necessary steps to keep it that way."

Rutter's, which operates 87 c-stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia, also highlighted its spacious store design, quality customer experience and operational excellence.

The Best Foodvenience Store in the World 2024 global competition launched in May and accepted entries through August 2024. A global judging panel then reviewed and assessed the profiles of each of the 32 entries in September.

"Our congratulations to all 32 outstanding entries! We extend our gratitude to the leadership teams of the participating companies for recognizing the value of this initiative which has provided our industry with a wonderful showcase of excellence in convenience and foodservice retail globally," said Dan Munford, CEO of Insight Research. "While this is a competition with one winner, it is ultimately about leadership within our industry. Your participation demonstrates this leadership, by representing your company, your people and your country in this global showcase of Foodvenience excellence — our thanks to you all."

Two other chains with U.S. operations also placed among the top 12 best foodvenience stores: Applegreen's Rathcoole, Ireland, store and Circle K's Kill North, Ireland, store. Applegreen Rathcole placed first overall.

Three key principles underpinned the competition, according to Insight Research:

Recognition — Recognizing the people who run and operate the stores represented in this competition from around the world, along with the teams who support them. Day-in and day-out they all consistently deliver retail excellence to their local communities.

Global perspective — Providing a global showcase of how convenience retail continues to advance in foodservice.

Excellence and innovation — Celebrating excellence and innovation in Foodvenience, through the combination of customer experience, operational excellence, and remarkable performance, in the common goal of continually elevating the customer experience of convenience retailing globally.

Profiles of the top 12 Best Foodvenience Stores in the World are available here.