TXB Celebrates Opening of First New-Build Store as Part of Companywide Rebranding

SPICEWOOD, Texas — As part of a companywide rebranding initiative from Kwik Chek to Texas Born (TXB), the convenience store operator will open its first brick and mortar location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 24.

Located in Georgetown, Texas, the site features premium electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging stations, an expansive food and beverage lineup, and quality, locally sourced products, and more.

"The opening of the first TXB location is a monumental moment for the company following our rebrand," said TXB CEO Kevin Smartt. "This rebrand is more than just a different logo or name; this is a true reflection of who we are as a company. We want our guests to have the absolute best experience, whether it's our fresh foods, versatile, eco-friendly packaging, convenient technology, clean environment, or hospitable employees; it all reflects the TXB mission to ‘Leave 'em Better.’"

The Lone Star State-based operator carefully selected its product lineup to provide guests with on-the-go, non-GMO snacks and beverages that are "Texas Born'' by sourcing products and ingredients from local vendors, according to the company. Food and beverage items available in the market include:

Locally sourced private label products from Texas, including beef jerky and ready-to-cook meats like marinated beef skirt steak and chicken breast fajitas;

Private label TXB bottled water, tea and nitro, cold brew and hot bean-to-cup coffee;

Artisan products like fine chocolates, gourmet cheeses, salamis and wine; and

Healthy packaged and prepared foods like take-home salad kits, veggies and fresh fruit.

Famous for its fresh-made tacos and tenders, TXB offers restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site for lunch, breakfast and dinner, including hand-pressed tortillas made in-store each day and culinary creations like perfectly fried shrimp tacos, Texas Scorpion Bites made with spicy jalapeños, and TXB Habanero Queso.

The new Georgetown location also has two EV rapid charge stations, a handwashing area separate from the bathrooms, and two 75-inch, state-of-the-art digital lottery ticket screens. In addition, the market offers plenty of outdoor seating options outfitted with misting systems.

Mobile checkout options at TXB pumps and registers allow guests to pay quickly using the secure TXB mobile app while also earning fuel discounts and in-store savings through the loyalty program.

The rebrand to TXB emphasizes the Texan roots and values the brand was built upon: authenticity, hospitality and integrity, as Convenience Store News previously reported. Over the next few years, all existing Kwik Chek locations will fully transition to TXB markets, with several stores rebrands already underway.

Spicewood-based TXB operates 46 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.