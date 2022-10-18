TXB Goes Live With New Loyalty App

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Texas Born (TXB) tapped Paytronix Systems Inc. for the rollout of the convenience store retailer's new, custom loyalty mobile app.

The app provides a streamlined user-friendly experience and offer guests more opportunities to save through TXB's loyalty program.

According to TXB and Paytronix, unlike other loyalty and rewards programs currently in the market today, the platform enables users to earn and save on gas purchases. For every $1 spent, rewards members accumulate points that can be used like cash at any TXB location. One cent is equivalent to one point, and 100 points equals $1.

All cash points earned can be used on anything in store, or as discounted gas at the pump. Lottery and gift cards are exempt from the redemption.

Other capabilities of the app include:

TXB guests can pay in-store and at the pump using the mobile app;

TXB Pay members receive 10 cents off per gallon, and 1 percent off in-store transactions;

Additional points are awarded upon friend referrals and birthdays;

Bonus points are awarded for special promotional items purchased in-store;

Unlimited drink subscriptions through the Chug Club, including coffee, fountain and frozen beverages, and tea;

Guests can also choose to donate their points to charity, and TXB will send a check to the selected organization.

"We are always looking for ways to elevate our guests' experience," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. "Our larger initiative at TXB is to not only adapt to current consumer needs, but to prepare for future trends. We're constantly studying consumer data and adjusting our processes to offer our guests quality and quick service. That's why I'm incredibly proud of our partnership with Paytronix to offer guests an even better digital experience."

TXB will also continue its popular "scratch & win" program in the new TXB app from Oct. 1 through the end of November. A new game, Kick to Win, will offer guests one free prize every day, and one weekly winner who will be awarded free gas for a year.

More information on TXB's new loyalty mobile app is available here.

Newton, Mass.-based Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations.

Headquartered in Spicewood, TXB operates more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The company recently entered the private label space, introducing 20 SKUs and apparel across its network.