U-Stop Convenience Shops Picks Up 11 Stores

[Read more: Small Operators Face 2024 With Tempered Optimism]

Upon their departure from convenience retailing, Greg and Pat Junghans stated they have enjoyed the business and watching the changes that have occurred during their tenure, and know the c-store business is going to continue in the future to be a viable business.

After meeting Mark Whitehead, owner of U-Stop Convenience Shops, they said they knew he would be the right person to take the Shop Quik chain to the next level.

U-Stop Convenience Shop began when Bus Whitehead founded Whitehead Oil Co. in 1959 after purchasing the Phillips 66 Direct Operation in Lincoln. Sixty years later, Whitehead Oil comprises 40 U-Stop convenience store locations in Lincoln and Kansas, bringing Top Tier fuel and lubricants though the continued partnership with Phillips 66.

American Business Brokers & Advisors provided merger-and-acquisition advisory services to Shop Quik, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential process and negotiation of the transaction. The transaction was managed by Terry Monroe, president.

[Read more: Avoiding Pitfalls in the Divestiture Process]

Since 1999, Fort Myers, Fla.-based American Business Brokers & Advisors works intimately with business owners in assisting them to determine the full value of their operations with a hands-on review of the business to ensure nothing is left to chance. Since its founding, American Business Brokers & Advisors has successfully completed hundreds of transactions with a total value of more than $1billion.