Uber Enters Debit Card Rewards Space

SAN FRANCISCO — A new player has entered the debit card rewards space.

The Uber Visa Debit Card from GoBank is designed exclusively for drivers and delivery partners that rewards everyday spending for things like gas and groceries with no: minimum balance, overdraft fees, setup, or monthly or annual fees.

With the Uber Visa Debit Card, drivers can opt-in to earn exclusive discounts or cash back on gas, groceries and driving expenses, including:

3 percent cash back at Exxon and Mobil gas stations when drivers use their PIN at the pump and 1.5 percent cash back at all other gas stations.

2 percent cash back at Walmart for in-store and online purchases.

15 percent discount on select automotive maintenance services at Jiffy Lube.

10 percent cash back on auto part purchases at Advance Auto Parts and participating Carquest Auto Parts locations. (Maximum of $100 per month on up to $1,000 total spending per month on purchases.)

8 percent cash back when drivers pay their monthly Sprint bill and on purchases in Sprint corporate retail stores or online at sprint.com. (Maximum of $50 per month per account on up to $625 total spending per month on purchases. Excludes select accessories sold at non-corporate Sprint stores.)

Other Uber Visa Debit Card offers include: 24/7 roadside assistance from Urgent.ly covering tow, tire change and more (four incidents total) for 49 cents per month with sign-up; free withdrawals at thousands of ATMs nationwide; and the ability to cash out earnings on Instant Pay for free up to five times a day.

"People tell us they drive with Uber to earn on their own terms. The Uber Visa Debit Card and checking account offers a simplified banking solution that helps people who partner with Uber keep more of what they earn and earn more for what they spend 一 on and off the road," the company said in a statement.