Uber More Than Doubles Grocery Availability Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber Technologies Inc.'s on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery is now available to Uber and Uber Eats customers in more than 400 cities nationwide.

The move marks Uber’s first major grocery expansion in the United States, more than doubling the availability of the offering and accelerating its grocery rollout this year with a 1,200-store partnership with the Albertsons Cos. Inc.

"This past year has been one of incredible growth for grocery delivery," said Uber Technologies Global Head of Grocery and New Verticals Raj Beri. "Today nearly 3 million consumers order groceries and other essentials each month through Uber and we're just getting started. By adding thousands of beloved grocers to our selection this year, we are fast-tracking our efforts to help Americans get everything they need from their favorite supermarket, delivered to their doorsteps."

Since launching last July, Uber has seen consistent growth in the U.S. for its grocery category. Major U.S. metro areas now include Miami, Dallas, New York City, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Phoenix with more to come throughout 2021.

Albertsons Cos. — whose banners include Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randalls and more — joins regional leaders like Southeastern Grocers and New York’s Red Apple Group on the Uber platform, available to consumers within the Uber and Uber Eats apps.

On all grocery orders more than $30, Uber Pass and Eats Pass customers will pay a $0 delivery fee.

San Francisco-based Uber was founded in 2010 with a mission to create opportunity through movement. The company has made a combined 15 billion-plus trips.