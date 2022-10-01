Understanding the New Values of Food

There is far more to food than its calorie content or nutritional value. Both consumers and foodservice operators are driven by inherent values that steer the way they eat and the food they serve, according to Datassential’s New Food Values keynote report.

Most consumers claim that their values and deeply held beliefs about the world shape the way — and from whom — they shop, both for food brands and retailers. And more than 90 percent of operators say their values influence how they run their businesses, and most engage in a number of practices to uplift their employees, patrons and community.

This shapes everything about the foodservice chain in both big and subtle ways.