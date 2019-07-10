United Dairy Farmers Deploys Technology to Simplify Associate Scheduling

CINCINNATI — United Dairy Farmers Inc. (UDF) selected Reflexis Systems to provide a solution that automates scheduling and increases employee engagement.

The Reflexis Workforce Scheduler is designed to simplify employee scheduling and forecasting for convenience stores and other lines of business.

By combining Workforce Scheduler with Employee Self-Service and Advanced Analytics & Reporting, UDF will empower store employees and managers, and gain insight into store and labor operations while optimizing labor spend, according to Reflexis.

"We are excited to add Reflexis workforce management solutions and move away from manually creating employee schedules," said Dan Burke, vice president of retail operations for UDF. "Based on feedback from our associate engagement survey and through talking with our managers and associates, automating the scheduling process in our stores is a key priority.

"Workforce Scheduler will help us increase productivity, increase associate engagement, lower associate turnover and, in turn, continue to enhance the guest experience across our stores and other lines of business," he continued.

UDF will also utilize Reflexis Advanced Analytics & Reporting to discover trends in store execution, store auditing and labor operations data — with the goal of improving store operations, the company said.

"Reflexis is thrilled to assist UDF in streamlining its labor scheduling," said Brett Friedman, chief revenue officer at Reflexis. "We're confident that UDF will realize crucial benefits with our solutions, including more engaged store associates and more accurate communication of schedules."

Cincinnati-based United Dairy Farmers operates nearly 200 convenience stores.