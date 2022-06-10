United Dairy Farmers Launches Text Message Marketing Program

NORWOOD, Ohio — United Dairy Farmers (UDF) is launching a text club across its 177-store network in partnership with Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s SmartMessage platform.

Through the text club, UDF plans to engage with customers who opt-in to receive text messages, and to increase enrollment of its U-Drive loyalty program.

Mobivity is a global provider of personalized guest engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend.

"We are excited to work with Mobivity to bring text messaging to our loyal customers," said Christina Lakes, manager of digital marketing and sponsorships for UDF. "We are constantly looking for new ways to communicate with our customers in channels that are the most relevant to them. We believe this technology will allow us to grow our U-Drive loyalty program, making it fast and simple for customers to join, and allow us to communicate offers directly to customers who have not yet joined U-Drive."

Customers who text the keyword "NEWS" to the 60534 short code will be subscribed to UDF's text program. They will receive special offers and updates for the convenience store chain's locations closest to where they live.

First-time sign-ups will also receive a free fountain drink.

UDF's use of Mobivity's SmartMessage to power its text marketing program will help build customer trust and prompt them to join the U-Drive loyalty program, according to the company. Through their loyalty program membership, customers will receive gas price notifications, which can now be delivered via text message; daily fuel rewards for in-store purchases; and weekly freebies such as candy, doughnuts and UDF's famous ice cream.

"We look forward to expanding our presence in the c-store industry with UDF's text club launch," said Dennis Becker, chairman and CEO of Mobivity. "Text marketing is an easy entry-point for c-stores to engage with customers and drive pump-to-store conversions, food service and loyalty programs. Mobile marketing provides c-stores with a way to reach their customers on a one-to-one level via the medium they use each day."

Mobivity's own network data shows that text message marketing subscribers visit stores 44 percent more frequently than nonsubscribers, as Convenience Store News reported. Additionally, once a consumer joins a text messaging program, their spend increases 23 percent.

Mobivity SmartMessage is a part of Mobivity's highly extensible, enterprise-grade Unified Guest Engagement Platform that can be shared corporate-wide and at the local franchise level, the company reported.

The text club is the latest upgrade from UDF, which revamped its bakery operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company partnered with Fresh Innovation Center to revisit its recipes and logistics and recalibrate its baking and packaging methods, as well as its distribution practices, to best ensure the fastest delivery and most delicious products from oven to shelf.

Founded more than 80 years ago, Norwood-based United Dairy Farmers operates 177 stores across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.