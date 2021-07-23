United Dairy Farmers Partners With Carriage House for Revamped Car Wash Experience

CINCINNATI — United Dairy Farmers Inc. (UDF) is partnering with local car wash brand Carriage House to launch Carriage House Express Wash at 12 select UDF locations with existing car washes. The stores span northern Kentucky and the greater Cincinnati area as far north as Columbus.

The convenience store retailer and Carriage House will use technology to make it easy to purchase washes at stand-alone car wash locations as well in the future.

"I was a customer of Carriage House before they approached us, and had been really impressed by the car wash experience they had created," said David Lindner, UDF owner and vice president of retail. "UDF has always stood for quality, be it our ice cream or the overall store shopping experience. With our new store design and an enhanced commitment to quality fresh food and bakery, Carriage House car washes align perfectly with our brand."

UDF selected Carriage House for its innovative and high-tech consumer experience, unsurpassed quality and value and management expertise, according to the company.

Carriage House co-founders and managing partners Justin Stone and David Fissel designed a custom delivery system for UDF locations to provide the same service quality, technology experience and value as at its flagship location on Wooster Pike in Columbia Township (Mariemont.)

"The combination builds on the regional strength of UDF as a dominant ice cream parlor, gas station, and convenience store brand, and the disruptive power of Carriage House as a cutting-edge local upstart car wash developer, operator, and innovator," Fissel said. "We're upgrading the on-the-go car wash experience to a new level."

"The cost and complexity of car wash technology normally poses a real barrier to quality at the convenience store level," Stone added. "That's why it hasn't been done before. We're entrepreneurs in a region rich with innovation and start-up acceleration. The UDF partnership is an exciting extension of our young legacy of industry disruption and thinking differently about the traditional car wash business."

The first location will open in Loveland, Ohio, in August, with the remaining 11 locations slated to open on a rolling basis through June 2022.

"The value of the car wash service will really appeal to our customers, who can buy washes at the pump, and receive U-Drive points toward their next fill-up," said Denise Jenkins, vice president of marketing, insights and loyalty at UDF. "Unlimited Carriage House Members can wash at any Carriage House Neighborhood Wash or Carriage House Express Wash location. Free vacuums are available for Unlimited Members at any Carriage House location."

Cincinnati-based United Dairy Farmers operates 175 convenience stores across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.