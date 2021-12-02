United Family CEO Robert Taylor Announces Retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas — United Family CEO Robert Taylor will step down from his position on March 1. Sidney Hopper, currently the president of United Supermarkets, will assume the responsibilities of CEO.

Taylor will continue to serve in an advisory role as executive vice-president — senior advisor.

"I have been working for, or with, this great company for 51 years, and I am ready to have a little more flexible time to spend with my wife Jan and our kids and grandkids," Taylor said of his retirement in a video released to United team members.

Taylor began operating his father's wholesale tobacco and candy business, R.C Taylor Wholesale, in 1971. In 2007, Taylor sold the company to one of his largest customers, United Supermarkets, and joined United's leadership team as vice president of logistics. He was named CEO in 2010 and remained in the role after United Supermarkets was purchased by Albertson's in 2014.

During his tenure as CEO, United's footprint more than doubled to reach 96 stores. It also saw a large expansion of its self-distribution center, and the acquisition of a manufacturing facility and ice plant.

After his retirement as CEO, Taylor will continue to spearhead United Food & Beverage Services and serve on the executive team with involvement in government relations, real estate, innovation and special projects.

Taylor has also been active in the Lubbock community. He is a past president of Salvation Army and Southwest Rotary in Lubbock. Additionally, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce named him Business Person of the Year in 2013 and gave him the Champion for Business award in 2020. He currently serves as chairman of the Downtown TIF Committee, working to revitalize Downtown Lubbock.

"It is hard to quantify all Robert has brought to this company," Hopper said. "Robert is an innovator, and he invests in developing people and communities. There are few things that have happened in our company over the last 13 years that don't carry Robert's fingerprints. He is an ardent community supporter and models that value for all the leadership in stores and facilities across the 54 communities we serve."

Headquartered in Lubbock, United Supermarkets LLC dba The United Family is a Texas-based grocery chain that operates 94 stores under five banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertson's LLC.