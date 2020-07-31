United Pacific Grows Its Southern California Core Through Acquisition

LONG BEACH, Calif. — United Pacific has acquired 95 convenience stores and gas stations from Agoura Hills, Calif.-based Platinum Energy and its related entities. The transaction also included three full-service car washes and one quick-service food location.

The majority of the c-stores are located in southern California.

"The addition of Platinum Energy's retail sites helped our company surpass a significant growth milestone of 500 stores," said Joe Juliano, president and CEO of United Pacific. "This acquisition nicely expands our store presence within our core market of southern California and brings greater scale and density to our portfolio in the western U.S. Platinum's retail stores are highly complementary to our existing store footprint and we are excited to welcome the team to United Pacific."

Following the acquisition, United Pacific's network expands to 509 locations, including 453 company-operated stores and 56 fee-operated locations.

The majority of Platinum's employees are now employees of United Pacific, bringing its workforce to approximately 3,500 people.

Based in Long Beach, United Pacific operates its retail and wholesale businesses in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado.