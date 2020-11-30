United Pacific to Roll Out CBD Wellness Centers Chainwide

LONG BEACH, Calif. — United Pacific is partnering with KushCo Holdings Inc., provider of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, to open CBD wellness centers at 350 convenience stores across California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado.

KushCo will work with United Pacific to curate customized centers, each of which will feature custom displays provided by the brands and designed by KushCo.

"We look forward to teaming up with KushCo to expand our CBD offer by introducing additional brands and meeting our customers' needs," said Bill Mullen, president, retail at United Pacific. "We have been excited about our customers' response to our initial offer that we introduced in 2019. The introduction of wellness centers will solidly position United Pacific in this new and evolving category."

The wellness centers will launch in December and vary in product assortment to comply with states' respective CBD laws. They will feature seven of KushCo's CBD client brands: Willie's Remedy, Social CBD, PureKana, Leafwell Botanicals, JustCBD, Higher Frequencies and B Great.

Fifty-three SKUs will be available, encompassing full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD and CBD isolate. All products available in the wellness centers will be produced from hemp and contain 0.3 percent or less THC in compliance with the federal limit.

United Pacific is KushCo's largest retail participant to date, the company said.

"Over the past year, we have made significant inroads into the burgeoning CBD market despite regulatory and COVID-19 related headwinds that have impeded growth potential," said Nick Kovacevich, KushCo co-founder, chairman and CEO. "The United Pacific collaboration represents a massive new footprint for our brands and will provide an opportunity to meaningfully connect with millions of consumers annually. We will provide United Pacific's store management team with the training and knowledge needed to position their CBD Wellness Centers for success."

Based in Long Beach, United Pacific operates its retail and wholesale businesses in California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado.