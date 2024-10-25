Unlock the Power of Mentorship

Mentorship can build connections throughout every level of an organization, helping to attract and retain talent, keep team members engaged, and enable new employees to hit the ground running. Mentorship also brings together people from different racial and cultural backgrounds, belief systems, orientations, age groups and more.



In this 30-minute webinar, hear directly from mentor/mentee pair, Bob Carnicom and Carly LaBeau, and learn the keys to unlocking the power of mentorship.



Carnicom currently serves as chief financial officer for Freemont, Ohio-based Beck Suppliers Inc., a multi-state fuel distributor and owner-operator of FriendShip convenience stores. He's worked for the company for the past 25 years and has performed duties in retail, operations, finance and information technology during his tenure.



LaBeau serves as retail accounting administrator for Beck Suppliers/FriendShip. She launched her career at the company in 2010 in a cashier position before steadily working her way up the ladder. In her current role, she ensures all store reporting information is accurate, timely and reviewed for loss prevention purposes. LaBeau was honored as a rising star in the 2024 Convenience Store News Top Women in Convenience award program.

SPEAKERS: