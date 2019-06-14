U.S. Motorists Log 10M Miles Driven on E15

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. drivers reached the milestone of 10 billion miles driven using E15 fuel as of June 11, according to Growth Energy.

"American drivers have clearly embraced E15 and its many benefits — from its engine-smart and earth-kind attributes to the savings it provides at the fuel pump," said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. "As we celebrate 10 billion miles on E15, we're ecstatic that drivers around the U.S. will be able to rely on E15 fueling their summer drives this year and each year ahead."

The milestone comes soon after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved year-round sales of E15, which was previously restricted during the summer driving season, as Convenience Store News reported.

"American drivers know a good value when they see it, which is why once they try E15, they come back again and again, so we know the next billion miles are just around the corner," Skor added.

E15 is currently sold at 1,807 stations in 31 states.

Based in Washington, D.C., Growth Energy represents producers and supporters of ethanol.