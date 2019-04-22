Press enter to search
Close search

USA Today Readers Choose Sheetz as Best Regional Fast Food

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

USA Today Readers Choose Sheetz as Best Regional Fast Food

04/22/2019
Sheetz logo

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. was honored as a Best Regional Fast Food brand in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

The convenience store retailer ranked No. 4 on the list, which also includes: Habit Burger (No. 1), Pal's Sudden Service (No. 2), Whataburger (No. 3), In-N-Out Burger (No. 5), Quaker Steak & Lube (No. 6), Cook Out (No. 7), Krystal (No. 8), Culver's (No. 9) and Biscuitville (No. 10).

2019 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards for Best Regional Fast Food includes the best fast food that "should be nationwide" but is only available in a specific state or surrounding region.

"First and foremost, thank you to our loyal fans and Sheetz freakz who voted us one of the best regional fast food chains in America," said Ryan Sheetz, associate vice president of brand at Sheetz. "Our goal is to give customers what they want, how they want it and when they want it, which is why we have an expansive menu of great-tasting food, all made-to-order."

Sheetz' menu features freshly prepared sandwiches, burgers, pizza, coffee, milkshakes, and all-day breakfast. It was the only c-store retailer to make the list of award winners.

Altoona-based Sheetz operates more than 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Related Content

Sheetz logo

Sheetz Ranks Among Fortune's 2019 Best Companies

The c-store chain is also raising wages for new employees and employees hired within the last six months.

Great Place to Work logo

Sheetz & Cumberland Farms Named 2018 Best Workplaces in Retail

Coming in at No. 4 and 6, respectively, the retailers were recognized for their workplace atmospheres and treatment of employees.

RELATED TOPICS