Valentine's Day Spending Breaks New Record

The most popular gift categories this year are candy (56%), flowers (40%), greeting cards (40%), an evening out (35%) and jewelry (22%). Across these categories, Americans plan to spend a total of $6.5 billion on jewelry, $5.4 billion on an evening out, $2.9 billion on flowers, $2.5 billion on candy and $1.4 billion on greeting cards.

Consumers continue to prioritize gifting for those closest to them. Total spending on significant others is expected to reach a new record of $14.6 billion, up from last year's record of $14.2 billion. Total spending on gifts for family members is projected to reach $4.3 billion, up from $4 billion in 2024 and in line with 2020's record of $4.2 billion.

One-third (32%) of consumers also plan to purchase gifts for friends this Valentine's Day, up from 28% last year and the highest in the survey's history. Another 19% expect to purchase gifts for coworkers, up from 16% in 2024 and another record. On par with last year, 32% also plan to purchase gifts for their pets.

"Consumers plan to celebrate Valentine's Day through a variety of ways to show appreciation and love for the many different people around them," said Prosper Insights & Analytics Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist. "Purchasing gifts for those outside of significant others or family members continues to rise in popularity and reflects consumers' growing interest in celebrating all the meaningful relationships in their lives."

In line with 2024, the top shopping destination remains online (38%), followed by department stores (34%), discount stores (29%), and florists and specialty stores (tied at 18%).

For those not planning to celebrate the holiday, 28% still plan to mark the occasion in some way. The most popular ways include treating themselves to something special, followed by planning a get-together or an evening out with other single friends and family.

NRF and Prosper Analytics annual Valentine's Day survey polled 8,020 adult consumers about their holiday shopping plans. It was conducted Jan. 2-7.

Prosper Insights & Analytics is a global leader in consumer intent data serving the financial services, marketing technology and retail industries.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NRF advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail succeed.

Swipe Fees Bump Up the Price

Consumers may be willing to spend on gifts this Valentine's Day, but their wallets may feel pressure. According to the Merchants Payments Coalition (MPC), rising swipe fees banks charge merchants to process credit and debit card transactions could cost consumers well over $600 million in higher prices for Valentine's Day this year.