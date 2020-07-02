Valero Brings GetUpside Platform to 5,000-Plus Locations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Valero and GetUpside are coming together to bring the digital platform to more than 5,000 branded fuel stations and independently operated convenience stores nationwide.

GetUpside's machine learning platform personalizes promotions to bring customers to the pump and then into the c-store, thus increasing profits for merchants and proving it on every transaction. Additionally, cash back offers are delivered through the GetUpside mobile app, profitably incentivizing new customers to visit and existing customers to visit more often, according to the company.

After users are brought to the pump, GetUpside c-store merchants have seen pump-to-c-store conversion double, existing customers' basket sizes increase by 20 percent, and a 50 percent return on investment.

"GetUpside drove more than 76,000 incremental gallons to my participating Valero stations last year, at a 49 percent return on investment. That's the entire monthly volume of another station without any additional work from me or my staff. Any competitive advantage I can get is a win and GetUpside is providing me with one," expressed Rob Chase, a Valero customer who joined GetUpside in September 2017.

With the new Valero agreement, GetUpside is now available at more than 27,000 stations and c-stores across the U.S.

"This agreement with Valero is another important example of a forward-thinking organization changing the way it markets products to customers. We’re thrilled Valero locations will use GetUpside to unlock profit at the pump and in the c-store," said GetUpside Co-Founder and CEO Alex Kinnier.

Based in Washington, D.C., GetUpside is available at 27,000 stations in 45 states. Its merchant retailers include Motiva, BP, Phillips 66, Circle K, RaceTrac and now Valero.