Value Seekers

U.S. households continue to spend, but challenged with less disposable income, consumers are more cognizant of product prices these days and looking for a good value. According to the 2024 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500 consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, 59% of participants said the No. 1 factor that defines “a positive shopping experience” for them is the price of products — up 5 points from a year ago. The survey, fielded at the beginning of this year, also revealed: