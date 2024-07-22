Value-Seeking Tobacco Consumers Impact Cigarette Sales

NEW YORK — In what has become a recurring trend, cigarette sales are taking a hit as adult tobacco consumers turn to less expensive backbar products.

According to Goldman Sachs' second quarter of 2024 "Nicotine Nuggets" survey, continued economic pressures have led many tobacco consumers to grow increasingly selective in their purchases, turning to more affordable alternatives, such as fourth tier/deep discount cigarettes, modern oral tobacco and illicit/gray market disposable vapor products.

This is driving lower usage of cigarettes and further downtrading, reported Bonnie Herzog, managing director and senior consumer analyst at Goldman Sachs.

