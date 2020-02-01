VERC Bringing CBD Products to All Its Locations

DUXBURY, Mass. — VERC Enterprises is bringing CBD products to all of its convenience stores through a partnership with Burlington, Vt.-based Ceres Natural Remedies.

The retailer previously sold some CBD products over the last few years, but sought out a business to strongly support its efforts in this new market, according to the company.

"Ceres is an industry leader," said VERC CEO Leo Vercollone. "Our commitment is to bring the best quality product to our stores, and the way to achieve that is to partner with a firm that invests in training and in education for the general public, and one with an investment in and commitment to our region."

VERC sent multiple managers to the Ceres facilities to tour where the product is locally grown and receive education on what CBD, how it works and how to promote it to the public.

"It's a CDB 101 program," said Aaron Harris, director of sales and distribution for Champlain Valley Dispensary & Southern Vermont Wellness.

Ceres provides both CBD products and medical marijuana to its customer base. Its operations include the largest indoor growing facility in the state of Vermont as well as four medical dispensaries and three CBD stores.

Ceres will help VERC roll out the new initiative of a CBD store within several of its locations that will carry Ceres CBD products.

"This is unique for us too, working with a well-established and well-respected member of the convenience store industry," Harris said. "We are excited to partner with Leo and VERC Enterprises."

Based in Duxbury, VERC Enterprises operates 30-plus convenience stores and gas stations in eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire.