VERC Enterprises Opens Its First CBD Wellness Store

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — VERC Enterprises opened its first CBD Wellness Store inside an existing convenience store.

Located at 131 Commerce Way in Plymouth, it is the first store of its kind located within a c-store in the region, the company said.

In partnership with Ceres Natural Remedies of Vermont, VERC now has a full Ceres Natural Remedies retail store that sells CBD and offers extensive educational opportunities on its health benefits. The store will also hold Demo Days every Saturday.

"Our commitment is to bring the best quality product to our stores," said VERC Enterprises CEO Leo Vercollone. "And we have partnered with a company that has demonstrated operational excellence over several years, that invests in training and in education for both staff and the general public, and one with an investment in and commitment to our region."

VERC announced in January that it would team with Ceres to bring CBD products to all its c-stores, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"We are proud to be opening the region's first CBD Wellness Center in partnership with Ceres Natural Remedies of Vermont," Vercollone added. "Our new CBD Wellness Center is focused on providing the community with lab tested CBD options for everyone's budget. By learning more about CBD for yourself, loved ones, and family pets, our goal is to make plant based health and wellness convenient and affordable."

Duxbury, Mass-based VERC Enterprises operates 30-plus convenience stores and gas stations in eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire.