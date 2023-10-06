Victor Paterno Named New NACS Chairman

ATLANTA — Victor Paterno was named the 2023-2024 NACS chairman following the NACS Board of Directors meeting on Oct. 3, which took place during the 2023 NACS Show in Atlanta.

Paterno is president and CEO of Mandaluyong, Philippines-based Philippine Seven Corp. dba 7-Eleven Convenience Store. The chain holds the license to operate 7-Eleven stores in the Philippines. There are 3,600 stores operating on the main island of Luzon, of which 54 percent are franchised.

[Read more: Don Rhoads Looks Back on a Year of Learning]

He joined the company as the construction and maintenance manager in 1993, and was appointed president and CEO in 2005 by majority shareholder President Chain Store of Taiwan.

Paterno serves on the board of trustees and is the director for foreign franchises at the Philippine Franchise Association and is a past council member of the NACS Coca-Cola Retailing Research Council

As NACS chairman, Paterno heads the NACS Executive Committee, which provides strategic direction and financial oversight to the association.

Committee members are:

Vice Chairman, Legislative and Treasurer: Lisa Dell'Alba, Square One Markets Inc.

Vice Chairman, Retail Engagement: Annie Gauthier, St. Romain Oil Co. LLC

Vice Chairman, Research and Technology: Chuck Maggelet, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Vice Chairman, Political Engagement: Don Rhoads, The Convenience Group LLC

Vice Chairman, At Large: Brian Hannasch, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Vice Chairman, At Large: Varish Goyal, Loop Neighborhood Markets

Vice Chairman, At Large: Lonnie McQuirter, 36 Lyn Refuel Station

Vice Chairman, At Large: Charlie McIlvaine, Coen Markets Inc.

Previous 2022-2023 NACS Chairman Jared Scheeler also serves on the Executive Committee.

During the Oct. 3 meeting, the association also named new retail members to its board of directors, including:

Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer, Casey's General Stores Inc.

Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO, MAPCO Express Inc.

Natalie Morhous, President, RaceTrac Inc.

Stan Reynolds, President, 7-Eleven Inc.

Kristin Seabrook, VP, Chief Legal Counsel and Secretary, Pilot Travel Centers LLC

Babir Sultan, CEO, FavTrip

Vito Maurici, senior vice president of sales at McLane Co. Inc., will serve as the supplier board representative on the NACS board of directors.

Additionally, the NACS Supplier Board named leadership changes during the 2023 NACS Show. Cash Depot President David Charles was named the 2023-2024 supplier board chairman.

[Click here for more of CSNews' coverage on the 2023 NACS Show]

The supplier board also added new members, including:

Jerry Cutler, InComm Payments

Jack Dickinson, Dover Corp.

Mark Falconi, Oberto Snacks Inc.

Kevin Kraft, FIFCO USA

As a member-driven organization, NACS is led by a 30-member board of directors, which includes three retailers from non-North American countries. In addition, the chairman and chairman-elect of the NACS supplier board also serve on the board of directors.

The 2023 NACS Show takes place at the Georgia World Congress Center from Oct. 3-6.