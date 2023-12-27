VIDEO: Celebrating C-store Industry Luminaries & Rising Stars
Convenience Store News' 37th annual Hall of Fame gala and sixth-annual Future Leaders in Convenience Summit honored veteran and emerging leaders in the channel.
PITTSBURGH — Convenience Store News brought the c-store community together in November to celebrate both emerging and veteran leaders in the industry through two inspiring events: the annual Future Leaders in Convenience Summit and the annual Hall of Fame awards gala.
Supporters of the 2023 Future Leaders in Convenience Summit were founding and presenting sponsor Reynolds American Inc. and silver sponsors McLane Co. Inc. and The J.M. Smucker Co.
Sponsors of the 2023 Hall of Fame gala were Altria Group Distribution Co., BIC USA Inc., Impact 21, The Hershey Co., Juul Labs Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper, McLane, Mondelēz International Inc. and Reynolds American.