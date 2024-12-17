VIDEO: Celebrating Outstanding Leadership in the C-store Industry
Convenience Store News' seventh annual Future Leaders in Convenience Summit and 38th annual Hall of Fame gala recognized emerging and established leaders.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Convenience Store News recently brought the c-store community together to celebrate outstanding leadership through two premier events: the annual Future Leaders in Convenience Summit and the annual Hall of Fame awards gala.
Supporters of the 2024 Future Leaders in Convenience Summit were founding and presenting sponsor Reynolds American Inc.; gold sponsor The Imagine Group; and silver sponsors The Hershey Co., Keurig Dr Pepper, McLane Co. Inc., Patron Points and PDI Technologies.
Sponsors of the 2024 Hall of Fame gala were Altria Group Distribution Co., Mondelēz International Inc., Reynolds American and The Hershey Co.