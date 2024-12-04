 Skip to main content

VIDEO: DEI Fiction vs. Fact

Misconceptions are standing in the way of c-store companies and individuals reaping the benefits of more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces.
Linda Lisanti
Supporters of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the convenience store industry say misconceptions are rampant and standing in the way of companies and individuals reaping the benefits of more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces. In this video, we tackle the biggest fallacies and misunderstandings around DEI. 
