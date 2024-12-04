VIDEO: DEI Fiction vs. Fact
Misconceptions are standing in the way of c-store companies and individuals reaping the benefits of more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces.
Supporters of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in the convenience store industry say misconceptions are rampant and standing in the way of companies and individuals reaping the benefits of more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces. In this video, we tackle the biggest fallacies and misunderstandings around DEI.
