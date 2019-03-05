VIDEO: Giant Heirloom Market Welcomes Customers in Philadelphia

LANDOVER, Md. — Giant Food Stores is expanding its presence in the City of Brotherly Love with the introduction of Giant Heirloom Market.

The grocer’s first-ever downtown Philadelphia location, Giant Heirloom Market boasts 9,500 square feet and is situated in the city’s dense Graduate Hospital neighborhood. Three more Giant Heirloom Market stores are slated to open in the city, reported Convenience Store News sister publication Progressive Grocer.

Giant Heirloom Market offers high-quality, fresh and seasonal foods, as well as everyday essentials in a welcoming, modern environment. Among its amenities are:

A produce chef preparing fruits and vegetables on demand;

Local artisanal breads;

An assortment of plant-based foods in a dedicated display; and

Regular sampling and demonstrations.

Customers can also use in-store iPads to order an item online if it isn’t available via Peapod Pickup Delivery.

"From featuring products made locally to being staffed by people who call the neighborhood home, Giant Heirloom Market is a true reflection of the surrounding community," commented Giant Food Stores President Nicholas Bertram when announcing the store last fall.

Take a look inside Giant Heirloom Market below: